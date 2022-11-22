Wauwatosa police officer discovers garage fire, evacuates nearby residents

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A Wauwatosa Police officer likely saved lives and properties after he discovered a garage fire.

The Wauwatosa Police Department said an officer was on patrol during his night shift when he came across a garage that was completely engulfed in flames. The officer immediately began evacuating surrounding properties and homes.

The police department said all residents were able to safely get out of their homes, and no one was injured.

The Wauwatosa Fire Department arrived on the scene and put out the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading to other structures.

When sharing the news on Facebook, the Wauwatosa Police Department thanked the officer for his quick thinking and said his actions likely saved lives and property.

"Together, members of the Wauwatosa Police Department and Fire Department work around the clock to ensure our residents are safe," Wauwatosa police said on Facebook.

