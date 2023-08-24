Wauwatosa Police Officer charged with 2nd OWI after crash causing injury to a child

WAUPUN, Wis. — Charges were filed in Dodge County Thursday against a Wauwatosa Police Officer for an OWI last month in Waupun.

Sgt. Kyle Strands was off-duty when he was involved in a crash in the parking lot of a gas station. The criminal complaint says Strands was driving through the parking lot when an 11-year-old juvenile male ran out in front of his car. Strands' six-year-old child was also in the car.

Strands told police he hit the 11-year-old’s wrist with the front passenger side of his vehicle, fracturing the child’s wrist.

The officer in the complaint says he could smell alcohol on Strands' breath. The complaint shows Strands had multiple indications of impairment and could not recite a specific portion of the alphabet. Strands refused to do a breath test on scene but his blood was tested later, coming back with a .236 BAC, nearly three times the legal limit.

Investigators say there were two open containers in the vehicle’s map pocket on the driver’s side with some type of liquor in them.

This is Strands’ second OWI charge, according to an article from the Journal Sentinel from March 2012. According to the Journal Sentinel, Strands was an officer for the Fond du Lac Police Department at the time, though he was off-duty at the time of his arrest. Strands’ BAC was .148 and he was accused of a hit and run. Strands resigned from his position with Fond du Lac Police after the arrest, according to the Journal Sentinel.

In Wisconsin, OWI first offenses are wiped from someone’s record after 10 years if the person does not have another OWI within that time.

The Wauwatosa Police Department provided the following statement about Strands’ arrest and charges:

"The Wauwatosa Police Department regrets to inform our community of an incident involving one of our members. On Monday, July 10, 2023, a member of our police department, Sgt. Kyle Strands, was arrested for causing injury by operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, with a passenger under 16 years of age. Sgt. Strands was not on duty, and the incident did not occur in Wauwatosa.



We take this matter very seriously and are dedicated to upholding the highest standard of professionalism, integrity, and accountability. Upon our notification of the incident, Sgt. Strands was immediately placed on paid administrative suspension, in accordance with Wis. Stat. §62.13(5)(h), pending the completion of both the criminal and internal investigations. We have also provided Sgt. Strands with resources and support, as part of the City of Wauwatosa’s commitment to the wellness of its employees.



We want to assure everyone that this incident will be thoroughly investigated and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. The Wauwatosa Police Department recognizes the importance of transparency and will provide updates as appropriate.



While this incident is deeply disappointing, it does not reflect the values and dedication of the entire Wauwatosa Police Department. We hold our members to a high standard, both on and off duty, and we are committed to maintaining the trust and confidence of our community. We appreciate the support of our community during this challenging time."

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip