Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission names finalists for police chief

WAUWATOSA — The citizen-led Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission announced the final candidates vying for a position in the department as the new police chief.

The finalists in the running are James MacGillis, Jeffrey Norman, and David Salazar.

MacGillis is a drug intelligence officer and retired Milwaukee Police Officer. Norman is currently the acting Milwaukee Police Chief, and Salazar is the Milwaukee Police Captain. You can read more about the candidates and what they plan to do to build community trust here.

The commission will host virtual interviews on June 14 at 5 p.m. Each of the three candidates will answer the same questions, some of which were provided by the public.

If you wish to watch the meetings you can head to the city's website where they'll be streamed, or you can opt to watch through Zoom.

After the interviews the commission will ask the public to fill out a survey that will open after the interviews. That survey will remain open until June 16 at noon.

Final interviews will tentatively be held the week of June 21.

The ultimate hiring decision is in the hands of the commission, under Section 62.13 of Wisconsin Statutes.

You can access any updates to the interviewing and selection process here.

Zoom Instructions:

Members of the public may view the interviews by visiting http://www.zoom.us/join. Enter Meeting ID 854 8469 8352. There will be a prompt to enter a name and email. Members of the public will be able to join the meeting as an attendee. No Zoom account is necessary to utilize this function.

Members of the public may also access the public interviews by calling 1 (301) 715-8592 and enter Meeting ID 854 8469 8352 to listen to the public interviews via telephone.

The following commands can be entered using your phone's dial pad while in a Zoom meeting:

*6 - Toggle mute/unmute

*9 - Raise hand

