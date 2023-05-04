Wauwatosa indoor slide park 'Slick City Action Park' gets city council's approval

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A proposed indoor slide park received final approval from the City of Wauwatosa Common Council on Wednesday, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The proposed Slick City Action Park would be located at 1435 N. 113th St. It could open as early as fall 2023.

The indoor park would have 10 dry slides (the tallest 24 feet high), a soft play area, ziplines, trapezes, swings, mini co-carts and other fun things to do for both children and parents. The slides include a 'launch' that shoots riders into the air; the riders then land on foam mattresses below. Other slides have similar devices called the 'scoop' and 'whoop'.

According to the city's review of the plan, the business is expected to get most customers Saturdays around mid-afternoon, with about 160 car trips at peak.

The core market for the slide parks is kids aged 5-16. However, the current locations are getting older visitors as well. About 24%-30% of visitors are 18 or older, and consist of lots of parents, friend groups, dates, and corporate events.

