Wauwatosa Flag Center making, selling Ukraine flags to aid war-torn country

WAUWATOSA, Wisc. — A local company is stepping in to help Ukraine by creating flags with proceeds going to help Ukrainian aid.

At Flag Center in Wauwatosa, employees are busy fulfilling orders. As they work, they sit beside a lot of blue and yellow.

Kristin Boyle says demand for Ukrainian flags is soaring as people look to support the country as it fends off a Russian invasion.

“We have been exceptionally busy. We’ve seen our Ukraine flags sales increase 100-fold,” Boyle said.

On-site, they take in customers, ship orders across the country, fulfill bulk orders for flag resellers, as well as service to higher profile clientele, like the city of Wauwatosa itself.

Boyle said demand for the flag hearkens back to another world tragedy.

"As far as an individual county flag, we have not seen sales like this since the 9-11 terror attacks,” Boyle recalled.

Part of the proceeds for each flag sold goes to relief efforts.

“We have opted to make charitable contributions to the Poland-Ukrainian assistance fund as well as the World Central Kitchen organization,” Boyle said.

As long as Americans need Ukrainian flags – or Ukrainians need American support - it will be the people at Flag Center in ‘Tosa working to help a country fighting for its democracy.

“The Ukrainian flag, the blue stands for peace and calm and the yellow stands for joy and to think these people are seeing such atrocities, it makes you want to empathize with them and bring back some of that peace to them,” Boyle said.

For more information on the flags, visit their website HERE.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip