Wauwatosa Family Dental offering free dental checkup on Saturday

You and your family will be able to get a free dental checkup on Saturday.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams takes us to Wauwatosa Family Dental where local dentists say helping others is what puts a smile on their faces.

WATCH the video at the top of this article to learn more.

For nearly six years, Keystone Dental Partners, which operates six local clinics, has found a way to give back. Dr. Chris Potrykus looks at it as a partnership with the community.

This free dental day will be held on Saturday, October 14 at Wauwatosa Family Dental from 8 am- 12 pm. It's open to those 8 years and older.

A survey by CareQuest Institute for Oral Health found that an estimated 68.5 million Americans are without dental insurance, which significantly impedes their ability to access professional care. The number of Americans without dental insurance is 3 times higher than the number of those without medical insurance. And individuals who reside in rural areas are at the greatest risk of going without dental insurance compared to their suburban and urban counterparts.

This Free Dental Day will help improve the quality of not just oral health, but a patient's overall health and well-being.

