Wauwatosa business selling chocolate police badges to support fallen MPD officer's family

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — "We are here for you. We’ve got you."

That’s the message Pat Murphy and anyone else who comes to buy chocolate police badges from Ultimate Confections in Wauwatosa is sending to the family of fallen Milwaukee police Officer Peter Jerving and the entire force.

Jerving was shot and killed while attempting to arrest a robbery suspect last week.

Milwaukee Police Peter Jerving

"This is another tragedy. It’s unnecessary, just nonsensical crime," said Murphy, the owner of Ultimate Confections.

All the money made from selling the $2 badges will go directly to the Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes Fund, which then will be given directly to officer Jerving’s family.

Murphy started the fundraiser four years ago after Milwaukee police Officer Matthew Rittner was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

It was a bad time, we felt awful and we were like what can we do to help," said Murphy. "Unfortunately, here we are again where this has to happen."

Since Officer Jerving’s death, sales of the chocolate badges, which are offered year-round, have skyrocketed.

"So far, I’ve made about 1,000 since he’s passed and I’m happy to make thousands more if it comes down to it," said Murphy.

Murphy says the chocolates are a great way for people to show their gratitude for law enforcement who he believes don’t hear it enough.

"I hope that the officers know that most people in this community have their backs," said Murphy. "Thank you. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

He hopes in light of this tragedy the community can come together and continue to share that support.

__________________

How can I donate to the family of Officer Jerving?

Here are the two official ways people can make donations to Jerving's family:

First, you can stop at any Landmark Credit Union branch and donate in person. Your in-person donation can be made out to the "Officer Jerving End of Watch Fund."

Second, you can donate online with the Fallen Heroes Fund for Jerving.

Jerving's family has approved both methods of donation, and the money will go straight to them.

