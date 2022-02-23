Wauwatosa: 58 unopened ballots found, could change final election results from District 3

WAUWATOSA, Wisc. — The City of Wauwatosa Clerk's Office announced 58 unopened, lawfully cast absentee ballots were not counted in the final election results from last week.

Officials say the ballots totaled 26 for District 3 and 32 for District 8. The number of ballots could potentially change election results in District 3 once opened, according to city officials.

The number of absentee ballots found were not enough to change results in District 8.

Officials say this was a city error and according to a news release, officials are taking the following steps:

"Our staff immediately contacted the Wisconsin Elections Commission and the city’s legal team. Per their counsel and state law, the city will open and count the absentee ballots during an open meeting of the Board of Canvassers to certify the results. That meeting is taking place at City Hall’s Committee Room 1 at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The candidates and local elected officials have also been notified of the error.

Moving forward, we have identified how to prevent this from occurring in the future."



"This was a regrettable error and we have corrected the situation and are committed to transparency in our election process," the city said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

