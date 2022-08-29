Watch Now
Wausau morning news anchor Neena Pacholke suddenly passes away

WAOW TV announced Neena Pacholke died suddenly on Saturday.
WAOW
WAOW's website.
Neena Pacholke<br/>
WAOW
Posted at 6:11 AM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 07:11:03-04

WAUSAU, Wis. — A young news anchor at WAOW TV in Wausau passed away over the weekend.

The station announced that Neena Pacholke died suddenly on Saturday.

They did not say the cause of death. But their report states, "If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out."

"The entire team here at News 9 are absolutely devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly," according to WAOW.

Pacholke worked as a morning anchor at the station. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2017, according to her LinkedIn page.

