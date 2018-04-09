Wausau brewery will soon serve "glitter beer"

WAUSAU, Wis. -- Red Eye Brewing Company in Wausau will release a new beer at the end of the month -- made with glitter.
The company's brewer Kevin Eichelberger says the beer called "Hop mess," is completely safe to drink.
"The glitter is a mica-based pearlescent pigment containing mica and titanium dioxide," Eichelberger told TODAY'S TMJ4. "It is manufactured for food use and is used in all sorts of products, including cereals, confections and frostings, gelatin desserts, candies and chewing gum."