Waupun man found guilty in grandmother's death after claiming the 'cartel' murdered her

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County jury found a Waupun man guilty of second degree reckless homicide this week after a six day trial.

Gregory A. Spittel was found guilty of second degree reckless homicide, battery or threat to law enforcement, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia for the 2019 death of his 75-year-old grandmother. It happened on Aug. 24.

According to a news release, the grandmother was found in a pool of blood at Spittel's Waupun home. District Attorney Eric Toney says Spittel claimed the cartel was responsible for the murder.

“This was a devastating loss to the family and today’s verdict help bring justice to the victim’s family and friends as they still mourn the loss of their mom, grandmother, and friend," Toney said. "The jury found the defendant guilty of murder, rejecting the defendant’s claim that the ‘cartel’ was responsible for the murder. I’m grateful to the Waupun Police Department for an excellent investigation that helped bring justice to the family in a challenging case and I thank the jury for their service.”

Sentencing for Spittel is set for July 20.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip