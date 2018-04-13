Waukesha Women's Center providing special deliveries this Mother's Day

This Mother's Day, the Waukesha Women's Center is partnering with Two Men and a Truck to provide a special delivery to mothers who have survived domestic violence and abuse.

Over the next few weeks, the organizations will be collecting donations around southeast Wisconsin as part of the Movers For Moms campaign. The donations will help make sure moms in the shelter don't get overlooked this Mother's Day.

"Having this on Mother's Day is such a key component because it gives those women and those individuals a chance to feel safe and supported by not only those caring for them, but their community at large," said Jessi Trauth, program director for the Waukesha Women's Center.

Suggested donations include healthy non-perishable food items, hygiene products and even items for babies. These items will be delivered to the shelter by Two Men and a Truck over Mother's Day weekend. Items can also be donated at a 'Stuff the Truck' event on Saturday, April 21 at Walmart in Pewaukee.