Waukesha woman skydiving to mark anniversary of painful fire attack: 'Just to get me back to that sense of freedom'

WAUKESHA — One year after being brutally set on fire, a Waukesha woman is putting it all behind her.

In order to commemorate her survival and breakthrough following the attack, she’s decided to celebrate in a bold fashion - going skydiving.

“Lots of surgeries, and physical healing, and emotional healing,” Amber Fuller said.

She’s recovering after a random attack while walking her dogs.

“Once I smelled what it was, I took off running. Not sure if I tripped over a curb or one of the dogs, but that’s when I fell over and he set me on fire,” she explained.

Police arrested then 39-year-old Joel Murn and charged him with attempted murder. Officers noted he mistook her for a cousin he admitted he was trying to kill.

“That’s one of the most painful ways you could kill somebody. So it just, yeah, there’s no excuse. It's sick,” Fuller said.

After a series of surgeries, pain and emotional trauma in the last 12 months after what she calls her “burn-a-versary," Fuller is going skydiving.

“Just to get me back to that sense of freedom and empowerment, and I’ve had that 'victim’s mentality' for a while, and I knew I wasn’t feeling like myself,” Fuller said.

Fuller said she and the dogs are even back out walking trails again like they used to.

“They’ll get their daily walks. We might be on edge a little bit, but we still make it happen,” Fuller said.

Fuller is set for her big dive on Sept. 2.

Murn's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

