Waukesha woman dies after trying to cross I-94 near Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A 29-year-old Waukesha woman died after authorities believe she drove her vehicle down an embankment and then tried to cross the freeway, where she was struck by an oncoming car.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-94 at Highway 164 near Pewaukee. The crash led to a full eastbound closure of the freeway.

A preliminary investigation found that a vehicle had been driven down an embankment next to the freeway and that the pedestrian got out and was hit by another vehicle as the pedestrian attempted to cross the road.

The other driver, identified as a 25-year-old woman, stayed at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.

