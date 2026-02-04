Waukesha woman arrested after violent rampage injures 3 people in Illinois

GURNEE, Ill. — A 25-year-old Waukesha woman is in custody after a violent rampage in Gurnee, Illinois, that left three people injured Tuesday morning.

Police say the woman drove through a parking lot, hitting a 79-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman with her vehicle. She then fled to another parking lot where she attacked a man sitting in his car with a butcher knife.

The victim was able to disarm the woman and held her until police arrived. Officers used a taser to take her into custody.

The 79-year-old man who was struck by the car sustained serious injuries. The other two victims suffered less serious injuries.

Police believe all three victims were targeted randomly.

