Waukesha West High School evacuated due to threat, district says

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Police Department conducted a staggered evacuation of all students from West High School on Friday.

Officials say Principal Ryan Patt received an email about a specific threat to students during lunch.

Police immediately put the school in a hold designation where staff and students remained in the classroom, but could not leave the room for any reason.

Students who drive will be released first and will be allowed to get their keys from their lockers and drive home.

Officials say students who are bus riders will take their bus home as they arrive to school.

Parents are not allowed onto the West High School Campus. Parents can pick up students at St. John Neumann, located at 2400 WI-59.

School will be in session as normal on Monday.

Police are currently on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

