Physical altercations between students draw heavy police response to Waukesha South High

WAUKESHA — Conflict and physical altercations between students led to police officers being called to Waukesha South High School on both Thursday and Friday.

News of this came Friday afternoon - just hours after Waukesha West High School was evacuated because of a specific threat made to students during lunch.

The school district said in a statement that at Waukesha South, the "situations" were immediately responded to and de-escalated by the district, school staff and the police department. The district did not give specifics on the incidents.

A heavy police response was noticed on both days at South High. Officers remained at South Friday afternoon.

The district also noted that they will follow board policy when determining consequences for the involved students - including suspensions, pre-expulsion hearings, and "potential board of education expulsion proceedings based on the level of endangerment to others," according to the statement.

School officials further want parents to hold conversations with their children about their behavior in and out of school.

"In particular, when conflict begins, we need students to both remove themselves from the situation and immediately report it to an adult. Students who insert themselves into the conflict, record it on their cellular phone, or add to the conflict in any way only further endanger the health and safety of others," according to the school district.

