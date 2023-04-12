Waukesha teacher placed on administrative leave amid 'Rainbowland' controversy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The first-grade teacher at Heyer Elementary in Waukesha who said the school district's administration banned students from performing Miley Cyrus' "Rainbowland" has been placed on administrative leave. The school board vice president confirmed the news to TMJ4 News on Wednesday.

The School District of Waukesha banned the Cyrus and Dolly Parton duet from being performed in Heyer's upcoming first-grade music concert. The school district said the song was ultimately found too controversial.

The first-grade teacher, Melissa Tempel, suggested Rainbowland to the music teacher.



According to the school district, the music teacher checked with the principal to determine if the song would be acceptable to use in a first-grade music concert. The principal then checked with a central office administrator. The two reviewed the song alongside the district's "Board Policy 2240 - Controversial Issues in the Classroom." In accordance with the policy, they determined the song "could be deemed controversial."

Instead, the song "Rainbow Connection" by Kermit the Frog was selected.

The Alliance for Education in Waukesha, along with members of the Waukesha School District, participated in a "Rainbowland" sing-along outside the district board meeting Wednesday evening. They are protesting the district's decision to ban the song. TMJ4's Taylor Lumpkin will have a full report on that tonight at 10 p.m.

Tempel, who is now on administrative leave, previously told TMJ4 News that her students were excited about getting to perform Rainbowland.

"We didn't think there was going to be an issue with the song when we picked it. We just thought it was a nice song," Tempel said. "It's an upbeat song and it's really fun and they liked it."

She said her students were disappointed when the song was pulled.

"To be told we can't sing a song about rainbows or about Rainbowland that has a message about peace and harmony and love, it was just shocking. And it was really confusing for the kids. They're asking why and we don't have answers. We haven't been given any answers except it could be controversial," Tempel said.

Tempel also previously shared that the district did not clarify which part of the song is controversial.

Tempel said, "It just feels like censorship. We're in a public school where kids are supposed to be able to learn about all different kinds of people. We're not supposed to be excluding any group, any individual."

Cyrus' foundation, the Happy Hippie Foundation, previously responded to the news the song was banned by tweeting: "To the inspiring first grade students at Heyer Elementary, keep being YOU. We believe in our Happy Hippie heart that you’ll be the ones to brush the judgment and fear aside and make all of us more understanding and accepting."

The Happy Hippie Foundation is a non-profit organization founded by Cyrus in 2014. It focuses on youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.

In a previous statement, the school district said the decision was supported by Superintendent Jim Sebert, and at no time was the Board of Education involved.

The song, which is a duet with Dolly Parton, includes lyricslike, "Living in a Rainbowland where you and I go hand in hand. Oh, I'd be lying if I said this was fine. All the hurt and the hate going on here We are rainbows, me and you. Every color, every hue. Let's shine on through. Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland."

Likewise, Rainbow Connection by Kermit the Frog includes lyrics, "Someday we'll find it, the rainbow connection. The lovers, the dreamers, and me. Who said that every wish would be heard and answered when wished on the morning star? Somebody thought of that and someone believed it. Look what it's done so far. What's so amazing that keeps us stargazing and what do we think we might see?"

According to the board policy, "a controversial issue is a topic on which opposing points of view have been promulgated by responsible opinion and likely to arouse both support and opposition in the community."

You can read the full policy on the district's website.

