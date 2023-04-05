Teacher speaks out after 'Rainbowland' is deemed too controversial for first-grade concert

WAUKESHA — Miley Cyrus' foundation is responding after the Waukesha School District deemed one of her songs too controversial for students to perform at a school concert.

First graders at Heyer Elementary School were set to perform Rainbowland, a duet Cyrus released with Dolly Parton five years ago.

In a tweet, Cyrus's Happy Hippie Foundation said, "To the inspiring first grade students at Heyer Elementary, keep being YOU. We believe in our Happy Hippie heart that you’ll be the ones to brush the judgment and fear aside and make all of us more understanding and accepting."

The song was supposed to be performed by teacher Melissa Tempel's class.

"We didn't think there was going to be an issue with the song when we picked it. We just thought it was a nice song," Tempel said.

She said her students were excited about getting to perform Rainbowland.

"It's an upbeat song and it's really fun and they liked it," Tempel said about her student's initial reaction to the song.

Tempel described her students' disappointment with the song being pulled from their performance.

"To be told we can't sing a song about rainbows or about Rainbowland that has a message about peace and harmony and love, it was just shocking. And it was really confusing for the kids. They're asking why and we don't have answers. We haven't been given any answers except it could be controversial," Tempel said.

Some of the lyrics include: "We are rainbows me and you. Every color, every hue. Let's shine on through."

Becky Gilligan has a fourth grader at the school who was in Tempel's class a few years ago. Gilliga is also confused about why the song was deemed controversial.

"When you look at the lyrics it's about acceptance and being who you are and not having to worry about anybody else making fun of you," Gilligan said. "I don't exactly know what was controversial about it."

In a statement, the Waukesha School District explained that the song was reviewed using a board policy about controversial issues in the classroom and the decision to take it off the setlist was made based on appropriateness in the school environment. The district said the song "Rainbow Connection" by Kermit the Frog will be performed instead.

Tempel and Gilligan both said the district hasn't clarified for them which part of the song is controversial.

Tempel said, "It just feels like censorship. We're in a public school where kids are supposed to be able to learn about all different kinds of people. We're not supposed to be excluding any group, any individual."

TMJ4 also reached out for clarification on the controversy but didn't receive a response clarifying the matter.

