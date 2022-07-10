Waukesha Strong display shines in city's Independence Day fireworks

Waukesha came together on Saturday night for a delayed Independence Day celebration that held significant meaning for the community.

The annual fireworks display at Lowell Park featured an all-blue Waukesha Strong segment in remembrance of those lost during last year's Christmas parade.

During the holiday parade on November 21, a man drove his SUV onto the route, killing six people and injuring dozens more.

Those at Lowell Park said they were there to remember but also move on as a community.

“I think everyone is hopeful. Everyone is pretty upbeat. These bracelets are just a great way of having solidarity and telling the whole community we're all in this together," said Jack Wells, Waukesha 6th District Alderman.

DeAnna Altweis, who's lived in Waukesha for 17 years, grabbed a handful of blue, Waukesha Strong bracelets the police were handing out. She's going to give them to her grandkids in Fond du Lac.

"Coming out here today and seeing everybody really opens my heart open. Really warms my heart," said Altweis. "I really love seeing everybody coming out here.”

Food trucks, beer sales and live music began at 5 p.m. The fireworks started at 9:30 p.m.

Mikayla Wells attended with her sisters, mother and grandmother.

“What I'm most excited about seeing them [fireworks], is being with family and watching it with them and laughing and smiling," said Wells.

