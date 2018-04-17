Waukesha sex offender released after sexually assaulting child in 1996

WAUKESHA - A registered sex offender will be released back into the Waukesha community on April 17.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Stanley Blodgett was convicted of sexually assaulting a 2-year-old girl in 1996.

He also was convicted of exposing himself to minors in 1981 and other indecent behavior in 1968 and 1963.

Under the conditions of his release, Blodgett can't have unsupervised contact with minors, can't have contact with the victim, and can't have alcohol or drugs or go to bars or liquor stores.