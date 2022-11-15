Waukesha residents reflect on the past year as Brooks is sentenced

WAUKESHA, Wis. — As the sentencing for Darrell Brooks approaches, we asked people in the Waukesha Community if the end of the criminal trial process will bring some closure.

On Tuesday, Darrell Brooks will be sentenced for the more than 70 counts he was found guilty of in October. The most serious of these charges are 6 counts of 1st-degree intentional homicide which carry with them a mandatory life sentence.

Just down Main Street from where the tragedy happened, Sarah Risser runs “Moose my Shirt” where much of the merchandise with “Waukesha Strong” printed on it, is made.

She says since the day after the parade, people have come to her store to share their experiences from that day and the year since.

“Lots of tears shed. The first week was really difficult I don’t know how we made it through but we did” Risser says.

November 21 marks one year since the parade tragedy, and for Risser, it doesn’t feel like 365 days have passed.

She says “it feels like yesterday, so thinking it’s been a year has been a change in thought process. Since the verdict, seeing everybody’s demeanor as they come in has definitely been uplifted.”

The proceeds from the Waukesha Strong merchandise go towards the Waukesha Community Foundation, which is using the funds to create memorials for the victims.

