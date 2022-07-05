Waukesha residents express unity after Highland Park parade shooting

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people on Monday.

The gunman also wounded at least 30 and sent hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers, and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. A 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest was taken into custody following an hours-long manhunt.

The Dancing Grannies, familiar with parade tragedies all too well, shared a statement on Facebook expressing concern for those in Highland Park. They say they are sending prayers to those affected, as well as the Grannies who will be triggered by Monday's news. Three Grannies and one volunteer were killed in the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

Waukesha residents also took to Facebook to share they will be turning on their blue porch lights to show solidarity with Highland Park. Following the Waukesha Christmas parade, residents put a blue light outside of their homes through the holidays as a symbol of unity. Six people died and more than 60 people were injured after prosecutors say Darrell Brooks sped his car into the crowd at the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday, Nov. 21.

A family-owned restaurant in Kenosha offered its help to first responders in Highland Park on Monday. BBQ'd Productions Sports Bar & Grill said they were completely emptying their kitchens supply of food to feed the first responders.

"We will be closed the rest of the day as we prepare all the food we have to support our first responder partners in (Highland Park)," the restaurant said on Facebook. "We will also be delay opening tomorrow (until noon) to give our team time to prep tomorrow to replenish the store."

The Milwaukee Brewers also responded to the shooting on Monday. The team paid tribute at American Family Field. Players and fans paused for a moment of silence for the victims before Monday's game against the Cubs.

The Chicago White Sox talked to Major League Baseball (MLB) about postponing their game against the Minnesota Twins on Monday. After speaking with MLB and contact with local authorities, the game began on time. The postgame fireworks show was canceled, and a moment of silence was observed before the first pitch.

