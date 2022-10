WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are currently investigating an armed carjacking near a Shell gas station.

Police confirmed to TMJ4 News that several suspects fled on foot and are all armed.

People in the area of West Ave. and Sunset Dr. are asked to shelter in place.

Police are still investigating. TMJ4 News is on the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we learn more.

