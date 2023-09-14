Waukesha pushes back water transition begin date to October 9

WAUKESHA, Wis. — After a decades-long push, residents in the City of Waukesha will have Lake Michigan water coming out of their faucets.

50 million gallons of new water was expected to be pumped into the system during the switch this week, however, the new begin date will now be Oct. 9.

Leaders are using Lake Michigan water after the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) deemed their wells contaminated with radium. Changing all of this comes with a $287 million price tag, which will be paid by ratepayers.

“We have heard from many customers who want to know a firm date for the transition to a Lake Michigan water supply. Moving the timeline back a few weeks allows us to set a date with certainty. That will help our customers plan ahead,” according to Dan Duchniak, the general manager of the Waukesha Water Utility.

The pushback, according to Duchniak, allows the utility and contractors to ensure the "highest possible water quality during the transition" and "protect public health and safety throughout the process."

“With a little more time, we can ensure the best product from the start. For example, after testing, we have made the decision to purge our new above-ground reservoirs and refill them to help minimize any potential taste or odor problems during the transition,” he said. “That process alone takes a week to accomplish.”

Duchniak also said issues developed with the programming of the new water pumps during startup testing.

“The pumps will not need any repairs but it will take time for the manufacturer to send the people to correct the programming and ensure correct operation of the pumps. We apologize for any inconvenience the delay may cause for customers but we want to be sure those kinds of smaller details don’t keep changing the timeline. We are moving the date back to provide certainty.”

The extra time will allow the needed troubleshooting without having to rush.

Mayor Shawn Reilly says the pressure could stir up sediment that may be sitting in your pipes and make the water red in color.

He warns you might want to avoid doing the laundry for a short time next week, because it could change the color of your clothes, “If your clothes have red on them don’t dry them wash them again.”

The water should return to normal quickly.

Duchniak says residents may also notice a strong chlorine smell and taste. He says they are using a new formula to clean the water, with chlorine and ammonia, “Because if you’re on kidney dialysis, or you have fish tanks or reptiles, you have to be aware and know the treatment for chloramines is different for what it is [compared to] chlorine. They’re both safe, they are both good for public consumption.”

It took approval from eight different states and two Canadian provinces for this to happen. You cannot tap into the water if you do not live within the Great Lakes Water Basin. Waukesha sat less than two miles outside the line.

The 37-mile-long pipeline from Milwaukee to Waukesha is now finished. As the mayor said, after the water is used from their new reservoirs and treated, it is sent back to Lake Michigan via the Root River.

The City of Waukesha has just over 71,000 residents.

Customers can find helpful answers to frequently asked questions about the transition at greatwateralliance.com/transition, in bill inserts, and through other communications. The city also posts a weekly electronic newsletter that residents can sign up for through the Connect link at waukesha-wi.gov. Customers can also call the water utility staff at 262- 521-5272 for answers.

