Waukesha police chase called off just before multi-vehicle crash on I-94

WAUKESHA — Waukesha Police say a suspect was leading police on a chase moments before a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 near Grandview Blvd on Saturday.

Police say an officer tried to stop a 20-year-old driver for "multiple violations" when the suspect fled from police, entering onto I-94 Eastbound near Grandview Blvd. Police say the officer began to chase the driver, but "immediately terminated" the pursuit.

That's when police say, moments later, the suspect made "an evasive maneuver across three lanes of traffic striking another vehicle causing that vehicle to roll over, then struck a second vehicle."

Police say the suspect's vehicle then spun out, traveling off the highway, striking a tree.

Police say the person driving the vehicle that rolled over is a 74-year-old woman. She was transported to the hospital with multiple injuries but is believed to be in stable condition, according to Waukesha Police.

The driver of the second vehicle that was struck was not hurt.

The 20-year-old suspect was arrested. He was taken to the hospital and is also believed to be in stable condition.

Police say drugs and alcohol are believed to be a factor in this incident.

The Waukesha Sheriff's Department tells TMJ4 News to responded to assist Waukesha Police in this incident. The Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted and an investigation is underway.

The highway was shutdown for several hours while the crash was investigated Saturday. Lanes have since reopened.

