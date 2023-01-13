Waukesha Parade Memorials: $250K raised so far, officials seeking total of $1.5M

WAUKESHA, Wis. — About $250,000 has been raised so far for the Waukesha Christmas parade memorials, Waukesha officials said Thursday.

Waukesha officials are seeking $1.5 million in donations to help complete three permanent memorials.

To donate, visit the Waukesha Parade Memorial website.

The memorials will honor the lives lost and the lives impacted following the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy on November 21, 2021.

The memorial planning commission says it's in serious talks with contractors to donate labor for the installations.

In September of 2022, the Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission decided on three different memorials. The commission was originally seeking two memorial designs, one for Grede Park and one for Main Street. The commission chose two designs from Thrive Architects and one from Carmen De La Paz.

The commission also shared Thursday it is on track to dedicate the Main Street Memorial on the second anniversary of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

The commission laid out plans to help create part of the larger memorial in Grede Park by crafting personalized clay tiles. They plan to hold three separate events where community members can carve and design the tiles.

To learn more about each design, visit Waukesha's city website.

If you want to donate to the memorial fund, visit the Waukesha County Community Foundation's website.

