Waukesha Oktoberfest: Here's what you need to know

WAUKESHA — Waukesha Oktoberfest kicks off today!

The two-day event will feature nonstop music, good food, and of course, beer. Admission to the event is free, with $2 wristbands required for anyone who wants to buy alcohol.

It kicks off today at 5 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m. On Saturday, you can check out the event from noon until 10 p.m.

The event will take place rain or shine, as many of the activities take place under a large tent.

The City of Waukesha said there will be performances from a variety of bands including CopperBox, 484th Band of Milwaukee, and The Squeezettes.

Other activities at this year's Oktoberfest include wood carving demonstrations, crafts, games, a best dressed for the fest contest, and even kickball!

The event will take place at Frame Park, 1150 Frame Park Drive.

If you're interested in the event but don't want to have to drive, there's a shuttle available which will run continuously from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The shuttle will pick people up from the Waukesha County Courthouse parking lot, 515 W Moreland Blvd., and drop them off on Baxter Street at Frame Park Drive.

More details about the event and the shuttle are below:

