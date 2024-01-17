Waukesha man arrested after attempted kidnapping at Pewaukee liquor store

PEWAUKEE — A 37-year-old Waukesha man has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping at a Pewaukee liquor store on Monday afternoon.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's office, a 40-year-old woman was leaving The Beer Depot, on Prospect Avenue, when a man approached her, and picked her up off the ground.

The woman was able to get away and ran back into the store The attempted kidnapper then drove away, but was later located at his residence by Waukesha County Sheriff's Detectives, and taken into custody.

Charges of attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment, and disorderly conduct were forwarded to the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The man remains in custody. This appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public, officials say.

