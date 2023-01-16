Waukesha installs outdoor AEDs at parks

The City of Waukesha has installed nine outdoor AEDs at parks, making them available to the public 24/7.

Each life-saving tool is enclosed in a unit that protects it from weather conditions, tampering, and theft while making sure it is accessible all year.

"It's very important because nobody knows when a cardiac event is going to occur and somebody's going to need assistance," said Assistant Chief Joseph Hoffman with Waukesha Fire Department.

Hoffman explained that they have been working to get these outdoor AEDs for a few years ever since 16-year-old Kai Lermer, a student-athlete went into cardiac arrest at a local park and later died.

Hoffman stressed that if someone suffers a cardiac event the priority is to call 911 then start CPR and have someone else get an AED.

"Truly it is a great way to save a life in that kind of moment," Assistant Chief Hoffman said.

According to the American Red Cross, each minute defibrillation is delayed when someone suffers a cardiac arrest their survival rate drops 10%.

If you are hesitant to use one, audio instructions can walk you through exactly how to operate it.

To use the new outdoor AEDs in Waukesha, call 911 and the dispatcher will provide an access code.

Hoffman said the city hopes to add more of these tools throughout the community over the next five years.

The nine AEDs are located at the following parks: Banting, Lowell, Mindiola, Rotary Building, Heyer, Grandview, WRO Complex, Saratoga, and Cutler.

The are 55 registered AEDs in Waukesha with 26 at city facilities.

Hoffman encouraged the public to download the Pulsepoint app to locate AEDs across the community.

