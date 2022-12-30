Waukesha house fire: 1 injured, Salvation Army helping family

WAUKESHA, Wis. — One person was injured and a family is left homeless after their home caught fire in Waukesha Thursday night, according to the fire department.

The Waukesha Fire Department said in a statement Friday that crews were called to a home near West Avenue and Wood around 10 p.m.

Firefighters put out a fire in the bedroom. All occupants were able to get out of the home. One person suffered burn injuries to their hands when they tried to put out the flames. They were brought to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire caused about $30,000 in damage. The Salvation Army is helping the family find temporary housing, the fire department said.

