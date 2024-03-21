Waukesha County targets state's leading killer: Deadly falls

Waukesha County looks to cut down on an issue that is the leading cause of death or injury in the state, people falling. With Waukesha County now the second most populous county for people over 60 years old, health leaders say they cannot wait to make an impact.

TMJ4 Brookfield firefighters respond to a kitchen fire.

The calls coming into the City of Brookfield Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon were what crews considered to be pretty typical. First, there was a medical call for a seizure, then a fire, and then a fall.

“A 75-year-old conscious and breathing who fell. They don't think of any injuries. He just needs help up,” said radio dispatch.

TMJ4 City of Brookfield firefighters respond to an emergency call.

That type of call is so common in the City of Brookfield Fire Department, that firefighter and paramedic Brandon Rachwal says he can pretty much guarantee he will be picking someone up during his shift.

“They are prevalent enough that throughout a duty cycle, you are going to have a fall or two,” said Rachwal.

TMJ4 City of Brookfield Fire Department, firefighter and paramedic Brandon Rachwal says he can pretty much guarantee he will be picking someone up during his shift.

“Falls is a big problem,” said City of Brookfield Fire Chief David Mason. “Falls represent 25 percent of all the calls we went on.”

This isn't just a City of Brookfield issue. In a statement, Menomonee Falls Fire Department says it accounts for 10 percent of other total calls in 2023. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 18 percent of all 911 calls in the state are for someone falling.

TMJ4 City of Brookfield Fire Chief David Mason said, “Falls represent 25-percent of all the calls we went on.”

Depending on where a fall occurs it can be expensive to get help. Brookfield does not charge a fee if a person just needs to be picked up. The City of Menomonee Falls charges $300 for the first five lift assists. Then $400 for every assist after that. And the fire department says often, it's not covered by insurance.

"Our population is aging. We're approaching almost 30% of our population being over age 60. That is something we are going to continue to look at,” said Benjamin Jones health officer and public health manager, Waukesha County Health Department.

TMJ4 Benjamin Jones is a health officer and public health manager for Waukesha County Health Department.

Falls are the leading cause of injury and death according to the Wisconsin Department of Health. It's why Waukesha County's Health Department considers falls a top health priority.

The county is launching a new fall prevention program that includes classes for seniors and a centralized resource center for families. Rachwal hopes it can help make a difference.

"There is a lot of people who want to maintain their independence. It is very hard to say, 'Alright, I'm going to leave my home I've been in for a while and go to assisted living or any type of nursing home,’” said Rachwal.

TMJ4 Ambulance

Along with tackling falls and healthy aging, Waukesha County Health is also focusing on mental health and substance abuse as part of its health improvement plan. You can track their progress through a newly launched county dashboard here.

Menomonee Falls Fire Department is addressing falls within their city. You can read their full statement here:

The Menomonee Falls Fire Department is dedicated to serving our community. However, we've seen a significant increase in calls for "lift assists" in recent years. These calls, often non-emergency situations for elderly or disabled residents who have fallen but are unharmed, made up nearly 10% of our total calls for 2023.

While we are committed to helping all residents and visitors, non-emergency calls like these can strain our available EMS resources, potentially delaying response times to critical emergencies.

The Menomonee Falls Fire Department has been proactive, creating a mobile integrated health (MIH) program with specially trained EMTs, paramedics, and RNs. This program bridges the gap between emergency response and preventative care, aiming to reduce lift assists by proactively addressing fall risks and connecting residents with resources like the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Waukesha County.

We also encourage residents and families to take steps to prevent falls at home, and for care centers and assisted living facilities to review their fall prevention protocols. Working together, we can create a safer environment for our most vulnerable residents and ensure a more efficient emergency response system for everyone.

