Waukesha County Sheriff's Office warns residents about another phone scam

WAUKESHA COUNTY -- The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about another phone scam occurring in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office says they have received several complaints of scammers calling residents stating they are from the Waukesha County Clerk of Courts. The scammer goes on to say that the resident owes money for jury duty or fees related to a court hearing or unpaid fines. The scammers are asking for resident’s credit card information to pay off any unpaid fines or fees.

If no one picks up, the scammer leaves a message advising residents to call the Waukesha County Clerk of Courts at (262) 408-6373. The Sheriff’s Office says this not a valid number for the clerk of courts – and not to call the number back.

Waukesha County Clerk of Courts says they will not call people about unpaid fines – residents will only receive a written notice in the mail if there is any unfinished business with the Waukesha County Clerk of Courts.



The Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents again to not give out personal information or credit card information over the phone to anyone unless they know the person is.

Anyone who has received a call from a scammer is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office.