PEWAUKEE, Wis. — The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is hosting a two-day hiring event for correctional officers on July 18 and July 19.

The walk-in event will be from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road, in Pewaukee.

Candidates will be able to apply and interview on site. The hourly rate ranges from $24.34 per hour to $31.50 per hour. The sheriff's office asks that candidates bring a form of identification to the event.

Candidates must have a high school diploma or GED, one year of post high school work experience, one year of post high school education (training can be substituted to fulfill the work experience requirement) and a valid driver's license.

Candidates are also encouraged to apply online. To apply and find a list of current benefits, click here.

