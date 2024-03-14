Waukesha County Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man in Town of Eagle

TOWN OF EAGLE, Wisc. — The Walworth County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a Waukesha Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a 39-year-old man in the Town of Eagle on Thursday, March 14.

TMJ4 News

According to a news release from the WCSO, the Waukesha County Communications Center received a call at 12:25 p.m. regarding a man outside of a home, firing shots, near Lower Clarks Park Rd, in Eagle Town.

Shortly after, deputies arrived on the scene where they found the man armed, outside of his home.

According to WSCO, one of the deputies felt that his life was in imminent danger, and shot at the man.

Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one else was injured.

The Eagleville Elementary Charter School, a part of the Mukwonago School District was briefly placed on lockdown during the incident but has since been released.

WCSO says there is no further threat to the community.

During the news conference, it was revealed that the deputies did not have body cameras, due to financial constraints.

The incident is under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip