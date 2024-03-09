Waukesha County Sheriff's Department investigates a drowning

WAUKESHA, Wis. — According to The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, they were alerted about a 6 year old that was found unresponsive in a Pewaukee hotel pool, Friday, March 8.

After CPR was administered the child was taken to the hospital for care. The Sheriff's department has not released the condition of the child at this time.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department says they are investigating the incident further.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip