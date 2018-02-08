Waukesha County man accused of sexually abusing a child

A Waukesha County man is accused of sexually assaulting at least one child, according to a criminal complaint.

Jack Holling Jr., 39, of Sussex is charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13.

The criminal complaint says on Feb. 5 a victim came forward to law enforcement, saying Holling had them “itch” him inappropriately. The victim said Holling “keeps saying don’t tell anyone.”

The victim also inferred that other children had been abused by Holling.

Holling told sheriff deputies he has a bad back and psoriasis and said the children scratched his back to relieve the discomfort.

If convicted, each count of assault carries a maximum sentence of 60 years behind bars.