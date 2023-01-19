Waukesha County incident: Tactical response outside Sussex home

SUSSEX, Wis. — Authorities in Hartland and in Sussex, Wisconsin issued public safety alerts and sought a wanted man Thursday evening.

It appears the incident started in Hartland but ended in Sussex. That is where TMJ4 News crews and a large number of police are located. The incident may have transformed into a standoff between a suspect and police, but authorities have not confirmed.

The large police response in Sussex is located right next to Woodside Elementary School. A nearby parent tells TMJ4 News the school district sent out an email telling parents to pick up their children.

WATCH: Police chase with what appears to be the wanted vehicle between Sussex and Hartland in Waukesha County Thursday evening.

WATCH: SWAT team assembles outside a residence in Sussex.

in tactical gear responded to the Sussex scene. Video shared with TMJ4 News showed a pair of snipers walking through people's backyards.

Authorities initially issued a public safety alert for people in the area of Richards and Walnut Ridge in Hartland. According to the alert, the suspect is a white male, with a beard and owns an older white Mercury.

Authorities since issued the all-clear for the incident in Hartland. There are major traffic backups along Woodside in Sussex near the elementary school, though.

TMJ4 Police at the scene of the Sussex incident.

TMJ4 Police near a local elementary school.

TMJ4 The alert issued Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

