Waukesha County incident: Tactical response outside Sussex home

SUSSEX, Wis. — Authorities in Hartland and in Sussex, Wisconsin issued public safety alerts and sought a wanted man Thursday evening.
It appears the incident started in Hartland but ended in Sussex. That is where TMJ4 News crews and a large number of police are located. The incident may have transformed into a standoff between a suspect and police, but authorities have not confirmed.
The large police response in Sussex is located right next to Woodside Elementary School. A nearby parent tells TMJ4 News the school district sent out an email telling parents to pick up their children.
WATCH: Police chase with what appears to be the wanted vehicle between Sussex and Hartland in Waukesha County Thursday evening.
WATCH: SWAT team assembles outside a residence in Sussex.
in tactical gear responded to the Sussex scene. Video shared with TMJ4 News showed a pair of snipers walking through people's backyards.
Authorities initially issued a public safety alert for people in the area of Richards and Walnut Ridge in Hartland. According to the alert, the suspect is a white male, with a beard and owns an older white Mercury.
Authorities since issued the all-clear for the incident in Hartland. There are major traffic backups along Woodside in Sussex near the elementary school, though.
Police
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.