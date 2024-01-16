Waukesha County crews say this weekend was the 'perfect storm' as they work to clear icy, snow covered roads

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Piles of snow, trees tipping over, and iced out streets — that's what many folks in Waukesha County have been dealing with for the last several days.

For the last week, employees at Waukesha County Public Works have been out in 16 hour shifts plowing roads and clearing trees to make sure you're safe. However, just because the snow is done, doesn't mean their job is.

On Friday, in less than 12 hours, parts of Waukesha County saw anywhere from 12-15 inches of snow. The combination of wet, heavy snow, whipping winds, and plumeting temperatures, county leaders said, was the perfect storm.

We're told crews worked around the clock to clear snow Friday, but it quickly turned to ice.

"I can assure you that back today, all 51 patrol workers were out all day long pushing that snow back, and trying to address those citizen concerns of the hard pack, and some signs and signals that were obstructed to view," Hans Guderyon said.

Guderyon is the highway operations manager with Waukesha County. Driving across the county Tueday, you could see those challenges crews are now facing.

Guderyon said his crews are now trying additional measures to get large patches of ice cleared as temperatures are still dangerously cold.

"Over the last two days, we've had three or four loaders out trying to scrape out that ice. They're getting to as many roads as they possibly can. Like I said, we've gotten several phone calls," Guderyon explained.

The county's urging folks to call in and report hard ice spots so crews can get there to clear it out.

Crews are also warning people that roads are still slippy and can be dangerous in some spots. That's because temperatures are still so cold that even the salt mixture won't melt the ice, but at the end of the week, things are looking up as temperatures could get a little warmer.

