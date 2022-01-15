Waukesha Co. family reacts after their stolen car was used during the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police detective

MILWAUKEE — Kora Vancuran is still trying to wrap her mind around the shocking news that she learned Thursday.

Her family's car had been the vehicle that police say a suspect used as a getaway car after shooting an off-duty Milwaukee police detective.

"I was floored. I just couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe it that someone would take my car and use it in some sort of violent crime like that," said Kora.

It all started Monday morning. Koral, whose family had just moved to Menomonee Falls from Idaho three and a half months ago, had started up their gray Volkswagen for her kids to drive to school in.

"I remember my mom asking my sister for the keys to start the car," said Cameron Vancuran, Kora's son.

But when Cameron came outside to get his backpack from the car, that's when he noticed the vehicle was gone.

"When my son came in and said where is the car I thought he was kidding," said Kora.

Kora called the police, and three days later found out what exactly happened to it.

Investigators say after the suspect shot the off-duty detective inside a Shake Shack near Water Street and Buffalo. they used the Vancuran's car to drive off.

Police spotted it a couple of miles away and started after it. The police chase eventually ended near 30th and Chambers and led to the arrest of 18-year-old Dionta'e Hayes and a 17-year-old male.

"I thought our car was just going to be stolen, maybe sold to someone. I was just really shocked that our car would be stolen and used for this," said Cameron.

While the family is still shaken up by what happened, they're happy to hear that the officer is doing well.

"I'm glad that he is getting better and that he's feeling better and hopefully he makes a full recovery," said Cameron.

"Things can be replaced, but people cannot," said Kora.

The family has not gotten their car back from the police as the investigation is still ongoing, but they hope to get it back soon.

