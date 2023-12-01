Waukesha Christmas parade organizers ready to showcase tributes, floats on Sunday

WAUKESHA, Wis. — This Sunday the Waukesha Christmas parade will step off with the theme "A Holiday Gem."

It will start with a silent remembrance of those lives lost in the parade tragedy two years ago. That will light the way into a spectacle of floats and performances.

The main sponsor Ascension Wisconsin, offered a sneak peek at their float, covered in bright colors and gem stones.

"Just hope it brings smiles to the faces of people of Waukesha," ER nurse Angelina Singer said.

Singer led Ascension's "Candy Cane Crew" in designing and creating the vibrant float alongside Wandel Contractors.

Fitting the theme expect to see lots of jewels throughout the parade honoring the 6 parade victims.

"To see this all come to life now walking and seeing the gems, it's just kind of get you a little choked up," said Waukesha Chamber of Commerce administrator Annette Simms.

"It is about giving back, being part of something better to come," CEO of Ascension Wisconsin Hospital Dan Gell said.

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow will serve as Grand Marshall and appear on the Ascension float with CEO Dan Gell.

"It's a great honor, and as I talked to Dan about it when you look at what we're trying to do here in Waukesha County, our focus is helping the community, helping the people bounce back."

With the route winding through downtown Waukesha, Chamber of Commerce members have jumped in to make it memorable.

"We are so thankful for how many businesses stepped up and are doing floats, walking in the parade," City of Waukesha Chamber of Commerce president Kim Krueger said. " It's pulling the community together."

Organizers believe their hard work is worthwhile.

"Just couldn't be more grateful for all of the collaborations. It'll be a couple more days of constant phone calls and texts and emails, but super excited to have it all happen," Simms said.

