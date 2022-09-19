Waukesha Christmas Parade: Darrell Brooks makes final appearance before trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The man accused in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, Darrell Brooks, made his final court appearance on Monday before the start of his trial.

Brooks said little. But Judge Jennifer Dorow and attorneys spent hours smoothing out final issues before the October 3rd start.

Dorow said the court has to work through more than 300 jurors to seat a panel of 12. On Monday, they finalized questions for jurors.

The court also reviewed which of Brooks' priors, such as bail jumping, can be included during the trial.

The judge also decided where the jurors will view the SUV Brooks allegedly drove. The defense said the expected location of viewing — the county court's sally port — would prejudice the jury.

The state asked cameras to not show the faces of the victims testifying. While not agreeing, the judge suggested there could be exceptions for certain victims.

It's unclear how long the trial may take. The court has blocked off a month for the trial just in case. The state says they expect five to seven business days to make their case.

