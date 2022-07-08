WAUKESHA — Batter up! Tonight in Waukesha, kids of all ages will be competing in a baseball tournament and every dollar raised will be going to a great cause.

The Jackson Sparks Foundation is hosting a Home Run Derby and Skills Competition during the Waukesha Blazers Memorial Tournament kicking off today.

The Home Run Derby and Skills Competition will take place at Sunset Park in Waukesha Friday at 5:30. It will be hosted by the Jackson Sparks Foundation.

Sparks was the youngest victim killed in the Waukesha Christmas Parade at just 8 years old and he loved baseball.

He was walking alongside his team while in the parade.

This Home Run Derby and Skills Competition will take time to honor the families directly impacted by the parade attack. All the proceeds will be donated to the Waukesha Blazers which is a community-based organization that helps youth athletes participate in both baseball and softball.

This tournament kicks off today and will run through the weekend. Any kid is welcome to join but registration is required and can be found online by visiting the Jackson Sparks Foundation website.

