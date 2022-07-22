Waukesha artists to begin painting mural to honor Christmas parade victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A work of art will soon be underway in Waukesha to remember the lives lost during the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy.

"The best way we know how to express ourselves is through art," said one of the artists, ​Jessica Stahl.

Waukesha natives Stahl and Christina Dreyer will paint a mural on the side of the Salty Toad bar located along the riverfront near Friedman Alley.

The city approved the mural that both artists say will pay homage to the victims and the city. They landed on a design with the words "Waukesha Strong" right in the middle.

"We have six cardinals that represent the six victims. Cardinals represent a loved one visiting you along with monarch butterflies. ​Black-eyed Susan's are the flowers and they are native to Waukesha," said Stahl.

"If you look at everything, there's something more to notice as you look at the mural. We wanted people to know that this is our rainbow after the storm," said Dreyer.

In order to bring their vision to life, the pair teamed up with local construction workers Friday to put boards up on the wall in order to create a clean slate.

"There's uneven surfaces on the wall so we want to be able to make sure there's no weird illusion or things happening while we're painting," said Dreyer.

And once that's finished, the painting begins.

"We are so ready. We are so excited. I know the community is excited too," said Dreyer.

The artists say if all goes well, and weather permitting, they'll be able to finish the mural within the next two weeks.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip