Waukesha approves demolition bid as condo owners hold out hope for court win

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Some owners of the Horizon West Condominiums in Waukesha say they're relieved their unexpected, and traumatic journey has reached a new stage — demolition.

"I was just glad that we are one step further to being at the end of this process," said Laurel Peterson, an owner.

On Tuesday, the Waukesha Common Council approved the low bid of $837,000 for The MRD Group to tear down the building at 315 N. West Ave.

Peterson and dozens of other tenants were suddenly evacuated by the City from Horizon West in December 2021 over fears it could collapse. Since then, they've been entwined in legal battles after becoming displaced, losing equity in their homes and much more.

"When you have debt in one area of your life as far as your mortgage, it kind of rolls over into everything else, too," said Peterson. She added she's likely facing bankruptcy.

Legal challenges began after Horizon West Condominium Homes Association's insurance provider, Travelers Indemnity Company, denied their claim for losses. A federal judge agreed, and the association appealed. That lawsuit is still pending.

Last year, the City sued the Horizon West Condominium Homes Association to enforce a raze order. But this June, the two sides reached a settlement.

Under that deal, according to owners, it's possible they won't have to pay for demolition. The city could also recoup any money it spends on demolition if owners win their appeal in federal court against the insurance company. The policy would pay out around $17 million.

"I would hope I would get enough to cover the equity that I had in the condo. But splitting the proceeds among so many owners, after any bills that we're still liable for are paid. It's unpredictable to say how much we'll get," said Mary O'Herron, who lived at Horizon West for 30 years.

The City could begin demolition as soon as Oct. 1, under the terms of the settlement. Next month, the owners are also back in court, hoping their appeal goes through and they recover some of what they lost.

"My heart continues to ache for all of them. Some had just moved in. Some had been there a few years. But none of us expected to move out the way we did," said O'Herron.

