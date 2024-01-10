Waukesha and Washington Counties digging out after getting the worst of Tuesday's snow

The western part of our area was hit hard by Tuesday's snow storm, with some communities seeing 4-5" of wet, heavy snow.

Road conditions Wednesday morning were a lot better than the day before. TMJ4's Andrea Albers spend the morning driving around Waukesha County in the Storm Chaser and said she saw a lot fewer slick spots. Plow crews have been hard at work making roads safe for drivers.

Road conditions much better than yesterday in Waukesha County

Crews are working to clear a path through the snow in Washington County as well. Early wednesday morning, people were putting shovels and snow plows to use clearing parking lots and driveways.

"[It's] not that bad," sayd Nic Yogerst with Extra Mile Snow Plowing. "There's some snow drifts here, but basically just plow it out of the way and you clean up the rest."

Keep in mind how heavy the snow is when you go to clear your own driveway. Snow this wet can be a strain to shovel.

