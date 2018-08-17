Waterspout spotted over Lake Michigan

Light Drizzle
MILWAUKEE -- Several TODAY'S TMJ4 viewers reported seeing a waterspout over Lake Michigan Friday morning.
The relatively uncommon meteorological phenomenon was spotted from Lake Park by Rachel Krueger.
Thanks so much Rachel: perfect timing! And what a cool sight for the morning workout! #weatherwarriors https://t.co/cg5PsBXO0i— ☂Jesse ☈itka ☼ (@jritka) August 17, 2018
Another waterspout may have formed offshore of Mequon as well:
I suspect Another waterspout possible offshore of Mequon. #wiwx #weather pic.twitter.com/0ArvK564Ua— Brian Niznansky (@BNiznanskyTMJ4) August 17, 2018
Though the waterspout stayed over Lake Michigan, flash flooding north of Milwaukee closed all lanes of I-43 near Good Hope Rd. Friday morning. Several cars were stranded in the floodwaters.