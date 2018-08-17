Waterspout spotted over Lake Michigan

MILWAUKEE -- Several TODAY'S TMJ4 viewers reported seeing a waterspout over Lake Michigan Friday morning.

The relatively uncommon meteorological phenomenon was spotted from Lake Park by Rachel Krueger.

Another waterspout may have formed offshore of Mequon as well:

Another waterspout may have formed offshore of Mequon as well:

Though the waterspout stayed over Lake Michigan, flash flooding north of Milwaukee closed all lanes of I-43 near Good Hope Rd. Friday morning. Several cars were stranded in the floodwaters.