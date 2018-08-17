Waterspout spotted over Lake Michigan

8:00 AM, Aug 17, 2018
2 hours ago
Kust, James
Rachel Krueger

MILWAUKEE -- Several TODAY'S TMJ4 viewers reported seeing a waterspout over Lake Michigan Friday morning.

The relatively uncommon meteorological phenomenon was spotted from Lake Park by Rachel Krueger. 

Another waterspout may have formed offshore of Mequon as well:

Though the waterspout stayed over Lake Michigan, flash flooding north of Milwaukee closed all lanes of I-43 near Good Hope Rd. Friday morning. Several cars were stranded in the floodwaters.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top