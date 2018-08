Check current traffic conditions here.

FOX POINT -- Flooding twice closed all northbound and southbound lanes of I-43 near Good Hope Rd. Friday morning.

All lanes were blocked in both directions at mile marker 80. Several cars were trapped in the flooded roadway.

All lanes were reopened by 9:30 a.m. By 11:00 a.m., the interstate had once again been closed as rain kept falling down.

Rain totals of more than 3 inches were reported in nearby Whitefish Bay:

A LOT of rain in a short amount of time causing flooding issues this morning since this system is so slow moving. Flood Advisories are in the green boxes where 2-4" of rainfall is creating problems on the roads. pic.twitter.com/ebWzi9PIub — ☂Jesse ☈itka ☼ (@jritka) August 17, 2018

Watch a live feed below: