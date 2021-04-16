Waterford man sets wife's clothes on fire, flames spread throughout house

VILLAGE OF WATERFORD, Wis. — Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a house fire on the 200 block of S Water St. in the Village of Waterford at approximately 8:27 p.m. on Thursday, April 16.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found that all four occupants were safely out of the house. However, Wade Hotchkiss, his wife and two children, ages 12 and 17, were inside the residence when the fire started.

When Deputies asked Hotchkiss how the fire started, he said he started the fire after an argument with his wife, setting her clothes in a basket on fire.

The fire started in their bedroom causing the carpet and the bedroom door to catch fire.

Hotchkiss was taken into custody and is being held at the Racine County Jail on the following charges:

4 counts 2 nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Arson of a building

Arson of property other than a building

Felony Criminal Damage to Property

Disorderly Conduct (Domestic Abuse Related)

