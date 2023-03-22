Death investigation underway after car crashes into ravine near Hawthorne and Chicago

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A death investigation is underway near Hawthorne and Chicago Ave. after a car crash, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The South Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a crash and asked people to avoid the area.

There are reports that there's a car in the river and crews are working to recover it.

Several South Milwaukee fire and police vehicles are on the scene.

At least one person has died, but specific details as to what happened and how that person died have not been released.

TMJ4 News is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

